PDP Suspends Wike-Backed Factional Chairman In Plateau

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended Peter Tongshep, a newly elected chairman of a faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Tongshep, who was elected last Tuesday alongside 38 other executive members, was until his emergence the PDP chairman in Mikang Local Government Area and the party’s Southern Zone Vice Chairman.

The election attracted prominent members of the Wike-aligned faction, including former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, and another former minister, Musa I. Azi, as well as Board of Trustees members Timothy Golu and Johnbul Shekarau, among others.

Sango, a founding member of the PDP, had said the move to elect new executives was aimed at ensuring the survival of the party.

However, in a statement issued and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Choji Dalyop, on Thursday, the PDP in the state, chaired by Raymond Dabo, announced Tongshep’s suspension for one month with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the party invoked Section 57(1) of its 2017 Constitution (as amended), citing Tongshep’s conduct as falling under Sections 58(1)(i) and (j).

“Pursuant to the powers vested in the State Working Committee (SWC), under Section 57(1) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party 2017 (As Amended), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State Chapter hereby announces the suspension of Hon. Mankup Peter Tongshep, Vice Chairman from the Southern Zone, with effect from Tuesday.

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“During the suspension period, Tongshep is barred from functioning in his role as Southern Zone Vice Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State.

“In line with Section 57(3), the matter has been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee at the state secretariat, No. 20/22 Yakubu Gowon Way, Opposite NTA Jos Network Centre, for further interrogation and recommendations,” the statement read.

The PDP also reiterated its commitment to party discipline and the rule of law.