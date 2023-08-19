PDP To APC: You Lied, Our Star Witness Did Not Say Gov Sule Won Guber Election

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring fake news to manipulate public opinion on the proceedings of the governorship election petition tribunal in Nasarawa State.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Saturday, Chairman of the PDP in Nasarawa State, Francis Orogu, expressed concerns over what he described as the distortion of key witness testimonies at the tribunal.

The statement followed reports that the PDP star witness, Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu, who served as the party’s collation agent during the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State, on Wednesday admitted before the tribunal that Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC won the governorship election.

The reports, published by several news platforms, quoted Ayiwulu as saying that PDP inflated the results of the election.

Ayiwulu’s testimony was said to have shocked PDP lawyers and other members of the party at the tribunal.

But, in its statement on Saturday, the PDP described the media reports on Ayiwulu’s testimony before the tribunal as fake news.

Advertisement

The statement stressed that the PDP witness did not say what was reported in the media.

“There was nowhere the state PDP returning agent or collation officer denied the PDP’s petition before the tribunal nor did he say the figures allocated to favour the PDP were due to human errors in all the alleged polling units and wards.

“The PDP’s key witness, Barr. Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu, presented an unambiguous and clear account at the tribunal,” the statement said.

The Nasarawa PDP chairman accused the APC of masterminding the reports.

“The APC’s aim to influence public opinion has failed. Withholding certain INEC documents won’t deter the PDP’s pursuit of justice. Other documents already presented in court provide sufficient evidence to challenge the alleged mandate theft,” he added.

Advertisement

Orogu urged the public to disregard the “false narratives propagated by various sources”, adding that the “ongoing tribunal process will continue to unfold as both parties present their cases in the pursuit of justice.”

He vowed that no amount of fake news would deter the party from retrieving its “stolen mandate” in Nasarawa State.