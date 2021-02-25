PDP ‘To Set Agenda’ For New EFCC Boss Bawa

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to set an agenda for the newly confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),Abdulraheed Bawa, that would enable him succeed.

The former ruling party said it will soon set an agenda for Abdulrasheed Bawa, but would first allow the chairman time to function in office and provide guidance for him.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP will not criticise the new EFCC chairman but will give him time to prove his capability in his new position.

“For us in the PDP, ours is to set an agenda for the chairman. The chairman has a responsibility to our nation and to himself. We will allow him to function and while working in office, we will provide guidance for him.

“We are not going to criticise a man who has just been appointed into office without allowing him to perform the responsibilities of that office. We are also not going to tag him to anybody because he has a duty to himself.

“Our party is going to bring out our agenda for the EFCC chairman within the shortest period of time. As we know, EFCC is not a creation of President Muhammadu Buhari or APC. It was a creation of the PDP and President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“As such, the vision of those who created the agency still lies in our party and at the appropriate time, we will give the new EFCC chairman an agenda” he said.