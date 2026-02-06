PDP Warns Police Against Opening Secretariat To Wike-Led Faction

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned security agencies against granting access to its National Secretariat to expelled members, insisting the property remains the subject of pending litigation before the courts.

This warning comes after reports that a faction of the party loyal to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, plans to take over the party’s headquarters next Monday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC recently recognised the Wike-led PDP faction, allowing its representatives to attend the commission’s first quarterly stakeholders’ meeting with political parties in 2026.

Following the meeting, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee of the Wike-led faction, reportedly stated, “By next Monday, we will take over the PDP headquarters.”

Responding in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong on Friday, the party said it had received information that some expelled members were allegedly planning to “either forcibly or in connivance with security forces gain access to and occupy our National Secretariat and other party property.”

The PDP disclosed that it had formally written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, stressing that the secretariat “is still a res before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.”

The statement cautioned that “any attempt to enter and occupy these property will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory, the powers of the Court.”

According to the party, the case before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik was instituted by the expelled members themselves, adding that “they cannot resort to self-help, until judgment is delivered in the matter.”

The PDP further reminded all parties, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, which it said is joined in the suit, that “any action taken to grant access to anybody, pending the determination of the suit, is a contempt of the court.”

“We assure that we will deploy all legal means to defend our property from trespass.

“Responsibility for any injury to persons or damage to property arising therefrom should be placed solely on the aggressors and their security collaborators,” they warned.