PDP: Wike Speaks For South East On Ayu – Hon Agbo

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The position of Gov Nyesome Wike of River State that Sen Iyorcha Ayu should resign as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party to pave way for the emergence of a southerner who represents the hearts of a majority of the people of the South East.

Barr Chijioke Agbo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated this on Friday in Enugu during the political program of Dream FM, an Enugu-based radio station.

Agbo regretted the deception meted out to the South-East region by the PDP, noting that PDP might lose the support of the region by its failure to maintain its zoning principles.

According to Agbo, “There is no justice in having Atiku Abubakar, from the North, as the presidential candidate of PDP, and Iyocha Ayu, from the same North, as the party’s national chairman.

“The emergence of Adolphus Wabara as the BoT chairman of the PDP following the resignation of erstwhile BoT chair Walid Jibrin is a window dressing. It is a cosmetic approach. Wabara’s emergence won’t solve the problem.

“That is why Wike has been agitating for equity and fairness. The party also accepted that if a northerner emerges the presidential candidate of the party Ayu will resign. What is he still doing?”

Wabara, a former president of the Senate, was Thursday announced the new chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP following the resignation of Walid Jibrin.