PDP Will Not Postpone Presidential Primary Despite INEC’s Shift

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is ready and all plans are in place to stage its presidential primary election on Saturday despite extension of date granted to political parties on Friday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC had granted extra seven days to political parties during which to sort themselves out after a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday evening.

The position if the PDP was given on Friday evening by the National Convention Organising Committee NCOC, headed by David Mark, while addressing members of the committee.

A statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh, quoted Mark as assuring the committee that the exercise would be smooth and transparent.

“If you have any interest or bias for any of the aspirants, you can excuse yourself from this assignment,” the statement stated.

He maintained that the stage was set for a hitch-free programme as all logistics, materials and security had been put in place.

“We are prepared for the exercise, virtually all our delegates have arrived in Abuja”.

He said the PDP had a track record of conducting peaceful congresses and conventions over the years, assuring that the outcome of the convention would make the party stronger.

“The PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that whoever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party”.

Mark and his committee members also inspected the facilities at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the convention.

The party is expected to elect its presidential flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, top members of the committee inspected the venue of the convention.