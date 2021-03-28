PDP Wins Abia House Of Reps Bye-Election

30 SHARES Share Tweet

After a difficult campaign by all political parties for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election which held on March 27, INEC has declared Honorable Chimaobi Ebisike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

Hon Ebisike defeated his closest rival, Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu, of the All Progressive Congress(APC) by a margin of 6, 749 votes.

The final results declared by INEC’s Returning Officer Saturday night shows the following;

APC– 3573 votes.

PDP– 10322 votes

Margin of lead– 6749 votes.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Gregory University Uturu, Professor Gregory Ibe, has congratulated the PDP candidate in the election, Hon. Ebisike on his victory at the polls.

He also congratulated the leader of PDP in Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the state PDP party chairman Hon. Asiforo Okere and all PDP members and faithful in the state.

Professor Ibe spoke when he received the news of the landslide victory as announced by the INEC returning officer for the election.

He said he was not surprised at the huge margin of lead by the PDP candidate given the eloquent infrastructural development the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had put in place in Aba.

“It is only normal that the people of Aba reciprocated such infrastructural gestures by voting the PDP” he added.

He urged the Member-elect to emulate the sterling performance of Governor Ikpeazu and to endeavour to replicate same at the legislature.

He called on Abians to continue supporting the PDP as it is the only party on ground in the state which has people oriented policies.