PDP Wins Jos North Bye-Election

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Musa Agah, has been declared winner of the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC returning officer, Oyeyinka Oyeyinde announced on Sunday that Agah polled 40,343 votes to beat his closest rival Adam Alkali of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who came second with 37,757 votes.

He announced that Joseph Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came a distant third with 26111 votes.

“Agah having satisfied the requirements of the law is declared the winner of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and is hereby returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer further revealed that 11 political parties participated in the election.

He added that the constituency has 30 registration areas, a total of 599282 registered voters, out of which 108, 318 voters were accredited for the election, while 10811 voters cast their votes.

