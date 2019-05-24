PDP’s Hope Dashed As Supreme Court Upholds Fayemi’s Election

The Supreme Court has declared Kayode Fayemi as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

The apex court, at its sitting today, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, its governorship candidate.

The duo had approached the Supreme Court after the appellate court dismissed its case on Fayemi’s emergence as governor of Ekiti state.

They were alleging among other things, that the poll was marred by a lot of wrongs including non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Fayemi had polled a total of 197,459 votes to defeat Olusola-Eleka with 178,121 votes in the July 14, 2018 election.