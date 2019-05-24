Sponsored

PDP’s Hope Dashed As Supreme Court Upholds Fayemi’s Election

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
In-Pictures-Buhari-Bids-Fayemi-Farewell

The Supreme Court has declared Kayode Fayemi as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

RELATED

NBA Commends Supreme Court Over Zamfara Judgment

INEC To Decide Zamfara Elective Positions Monday Following…

The apex court, at its sitting today, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, its governorship candidate.

The duo had approached the Supreme Court after the appellate court dismissed its case on Fayemi’s emergence as governor of Ekiti state.

Advertisement

They were alleging among other things, that the poll was marred by a lot of wrongs including non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Fayemi had polled a total of 197,459 votes to defeat Olusola-Eleka with 178,121 votes in the July 14, 2018 election.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

NBA Commends Supreme Court Over Zamfara Judgment

Zamfara: Gov Candidate Who Scored 24% Of The Votes Now Governor-Elect

APC Finally Loses Zamfara As Supreme Court Sacks Governor-elect

Atiku Vs. Buhari: Police Close Roads In Abuja As Tribunal Begins Hearing Wednesday

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!