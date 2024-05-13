Peace Deal Fails As Bullied Schoolgirl Takes Lead British School To Court, Seeks N500m

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Miss. Namitra Bwala, the student who was bullied by some students at the Lead British International School, Abuja has sued the school after all peace talks have failed.

Recall that Activist Deji Adeyanju who took up the case, wrote to the school demanding an immediate investigation and severe sanctions against Miss Maryam Hassan, Miss Faliya and nine other students.

A statement signed by Barrister Marvin Omorogbe, for Deji Adeyanju and Partners on Monday, notified the public on the commencement of legal proceedings against the Abuja School, “for negligent conduct in Ms. Namitra Bwala’s incident.”

It added that the case was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and seeks N500 damages against the school for failing in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our client.

The statement further noted that their client hopes that the lawsuit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a recurrence of similar issues in the school.

“We are Solicitors to Ms. Namitra Bwala (hereinafter referred to as our client) on whose instruction we hereby notify the general public of the fact that our client has instituted a civil suit against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, following the viral video released on the internet a few weeks ago where our client was seen being bullied by her fellow students.

“The lawsuit with case number FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: MISS NAMITRA BWALA v LEAD BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL LTD was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and seeks damages against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, for failing in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our client.

“Our client hopes that this lawsuit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a reoccurrence of similar issues in the school,” the statement said.