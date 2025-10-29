Peace Deals Without Disarmament Dangerous, Says Zamfara Governor

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, cautioned against peace negotiations that allow armed groups to keep their weapons and dictate the terms of dialogue.

He stated this while addressing participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

According to his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the lecture titled “Non-State Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa – A Zamfara State Perspective” explored how the activities of armed non-state actors disrupt governance and stability across the continent.

Lawal said his presentation used Zamfara’s situation to illustrate Africa’s broader security challenges, where weak governance, inequality, and underdevelopment have fuelled instability.

“Over the past two decades, Africa’s security landscape has evolved beyond traditional definitions.

“The idea that the State has exclusive control over the use of force is being increasingly challenged by a variety of non-State actors—community vigilantes, civil defence groups, insurgents, bandits, and transnational criminal networks,” Lawal said.

He traced Zamfara’s insecurity to years of marginalisation, economic disparity, competition over natural resources, and climate change, worsened by the spread of illicit arms, weak policing, and youth unemployment.

Lawal said his administration prioritised the protection of lives and property on assuming office in 2023, describing it as the foundation of legitimate governance.

He continued, “Effective security management cannot succeed without the active participation of local communities.

“Our strategy in Zamfara has therefore been anchored on three mutually reinforcing pillars.”

He identified the pillars as coordinated action among security agencies under a unified State Security Council chaired by him, the creation of Community Protection Guards (CPG) to support law enforcement operations, and an intelligence-sharing network linking traditional rulers, local councils, and security units.

Lawal said his administration also set up peace committees in every local government area to mediate disputes and restore public trust.

The committees, he noted, comprise emirs, imams, women, and youth leaders to address communal grievances.

According to him, Zamfara was working with the Office of the National Security Adviser and international partners such as Colombia to implement Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) initiatives that focus on rehabilitation, reintegration, and trauma healing.

The governor expressed concern about recent peace arrangements being pursued independently by local actors in parts of the North-West, warning that such informal negotiations with armed groups risk deepening insecurity.

“Dialogue can aid conflict management, but true peace requires disarmament. Reconciliation without control equates to surrender. Allowing armed groups to keep their weapons while setting peace terms simply delays violence and compromises State sovereignty,” he warned.

He insisted that peace processes must be led by state authorities with full legitimacy, stressing that stability depends on government control, credible enforcement, and a demonstrated commitment to justice.

“Sustainable peace arises when armed actors acknowledge the rule of law and the Government’s commitment to protect its citizens,” Lawal concluded.

Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies, Mr J.O. Odama, commended Lawal’s presentation, describing it as a practical reflection of the realities shaping Nigeria’s security environment.

“Today, His Excellency has brought to us what the facts are, what the issues and challenges are, and what the prospects are for a secure and prosperous Zamfara,” Odama said.

The audience comprised senior security, intelligence, and enforcement officers from Nigeria and other African countries, including Chad, Ghana, Rwanda, Somalia, and The Gambia.