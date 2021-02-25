Peace Mass Transit Embarks On Retraining, Recertification Of Drivers For Passenger Safety

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Over 2,000 drivers of Peace Mass Transit Ltd are currently undergoing the annual retraining and recertification programme in Enugu.

The exercise is being conducted by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FSRC.

The head of the education department of the FSRC sector command, Enugu, Mr Azubuike Oti, who flagged off the training, said the exercise was to keep the drivers of the company abreast of the current trends in driving and ways of ensuring safety on highways.

Our correspondent gathered that corporate commercial transport operators, with a fleet of three vehicles and above, are required to provide enabling environment for retraining and recertification of their drivers by the FRSC as a mandatory condition for renewal of their operational licences.

David Okoroafor, the executive director, operations of the company, said, “PMT regularly ensures drivers in its employ get these refresher courses on schedule, mostly handled by experienced FSRC operatives at the beginning of every year, and intermittently within the year, by equally knowledgeable PMT safety and training officers. Participating drivers are taken in batches of 50 to 70, in the exercise which is billed to last one full month.

“Depot managers have been guided on how to route drivers to the Emene, Enugu headquarters of the company, on different days, in a seamless order, to ensure normal PMT operations are not disrupted while the programme lasts.”

He recalled that the founder and CEO of PMT, Dr Samuel Maduka Onyishi, has regularly won accolades for the maintenance and safety infrastructure put in place for the smooth and safe operations of his fleet.

Our correspondent reports that this year’s exercise dwells on passenger/customer relations; vehicle and driver maintenance; defensive driving techniques, and highway safety protocols.

One of the drivers, Daniel, said, “The exercise has been very helpful to me. We learn everyday. Driving techniques change daily, and I thank the management for providing us this opportunity to update our knowledge in driving.”