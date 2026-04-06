PEBEC Orders MDAs To Halt New Policies, Regulations

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ( MDAs) to halt the introduction and rollout of new policies and regulations.

It also ditected a halt to major regulatory changes until full compliance with the Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) Framework was achieved.

The Director-General ( DG) of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha-Audu said the directive was in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening regulatory quality, ensuring policy coherence, and improving the ease of doing business.

According to her, the RIA framework was formally inaugurated in January 2025, and all MDAs were required to ensure that any new policy or amendment introduced after the date is subject to review and approval in line with the framework.

Advertisement

“The framework has already been circulated to all MDAs by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and is also available on the PEBEC website.

“MDAs are expected to familiarise themselves with the framework and immediately align their policy development processes accordingly,” she said.

The DG noted that the federal government remained committed to working collaboratively with all regulators and does not seek to embarrass any institution.

“It is imperative to emphasise that no new reform or policy will be permitted to proceed without being grounded in clear, verifiable evidence,”she said.

She added that the framework provided the structured mechanism through which such evidence-based decisions could be rigorously developed, assessed, and validated.

Advertisement

Abubakar-Audu further said that the directive was necessary to prevent policy shocks that may adversely affect businesses, investors, and citizens as well as to eliminate policy inconsistencies and frequent reversals (policy flip-flops).

“It will institutionalise evidence-based policymaking across government, enhance transparency, predictability, and stakeholder confidence in public policies.

“It will ensure adequate stakeholder engagement to drive policy buy-in and minimise resistance or backlash prior to implementation,” she said.

She also said that for the ease of implementation, MDAs may access the RIA Framework via the PEBEC website or seek guidance and technical support directly from the PEBEC Secretariat.

“Exceptions to this directive will only be considered in cases of urgent national interest, subject to appropriate approval.

“The cooperation of all MDAs is essential to building a more stable, consistent, and business-friendly regulatory environment that supports sustainable economic growth and investor confidence, “she added.

Advertisement

PEBEC, established in July 2016 by the Federal Government to oversee Nigeria’s business environment intervention, is tasked with the dual mandate of removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business.

It is also mandated to deliver Nigeria’s business environment reform, with the dual mandate to remove bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business. (( NAN)