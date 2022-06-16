PenCom Begins Online Verification Of FG Retirees June 20

The National Pension Commission on will on Monday, June 20, commence the 2022 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of federal government treasury funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Commission stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

It said that those eligible for the online verification and enrolment exercise are employees of federal government treasury-funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2022 as well as employees of federal government treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

It urged all retirees/prospective retirees to visit their Pension Fund Administration and undergo the data recapture exercise.

The statement reads, “The National Pension Commission (PenCom) wishes to inform the general public that the 2022 online Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will commence on 20 June, 2022.

“The following groups are eligible for the Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise: i. Employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2022 ii. Employees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years

“All retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit their PFAs and undergo the data recapture exercise. This entails retirees/prospective retirees providing their personal details including their National Identity Number (NIN). Retirees/Prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it.”

The Commission stated further those Self-Assisted Retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s website (www.pencom.com.ng) and upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment.

“The step by step procedure for the Online Enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website. Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the Pension Desk Officer of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.

“Please note that Verification and Enrolment by all concerned must be completed on or before 31 August, 2022.”