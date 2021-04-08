PenCom Gets Certification For Information Security Management Systems

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Pension Commission has been evaluated by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board in all core areas of its operations and its Information Security Management Systems certified to be in compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 Standard in all the core areas of its operations.

Accordingly, the Certificate of Compliance has been issued to the Commission.

As the regulator of the Nigerian pension industry and custodian of National databank on pension matters in the country, the Commission said the certification is an important demonstration of its commitment to the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of data on contributors, retirees and stakeholders in the pension industry.

It said that the certification is also an affirmation that the Commission had put in place, business controls and management processes to safeguard its information assets from threats and vulnerabilities.

The certification further recognized the Commission’s implementation of an effective information security system that complies with one of the most stringent international standards in the identification, evaluation and effective management of the risks associated with its information assets.

Information Security Management System provides a systemic approach to effectively manage the risks associated with an organization’s information assets by using well defined processes, technology and people.

The ISMS of the National Pension Commission was designed to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 Standard, which is an internationally recognized set of information security standards that govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted by third parties.

The Standards are published by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission.