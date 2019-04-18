Pencom Probe: Agbonayinma Didn’t Resign, Dogara Removed Him – Hon. Oke

Advertisement

-‘He Was Compromised’

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, representing Obokon/Oriade Constituency in Osun state, has reacted to the alleged resignation of Hon. Ehionzuwa Johnson Agbonayinma as the chairman of the House ad-hoc committee probing the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

According to Oke, Agbonayinma did not resign but was rather removed as the committee’s chairman.

THE WHISTLER had sought his view on the alleged resignation of Agbonayinma, but Oke responded with a question: “Is that what he said?,” adding that “He was removed” apparently by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

In an interview with our correspondent, the Oke gave an insight into what may have led to Hon. Agbonayinma alleged removal by the Speaker.

He revealed that Agbonayinma, as chairman of the Ad-hoc committee probing PenCom, was already compromised because his daughter that used to work in the commission was sacked in February 2019 when a certificate verification exercise conducted by the commission showed that she secured her employment with fake qualifications.

But in a report of his resignation, Agbonayinma was said to have quit the chairmanship position due to pressure from interested parties, including Hon. Oke.

“The allegation against me amount to false-hood. My crime was that I saw some document online about his daughter having a forged certificate working in PenCom and also allegations that even he himself, his credentials are questionable.” Hon. Oke explained.

“But I am more particular about that his daughter. The information online was that it was on the basis of his daughter’s (sack) that he was witch-hunting the agency.

“And as a senior member of the parliament I felt it was a serious issue. If you are investigating an agency were your daughter was sacked for presenting fake credentials and that the image of the parliament is at stack,” Oke said this was his offence.

On the allegation that he was among those putting pressure on Agbonayinma to drop the probe, Oke said it was untrue: “I’m in the house, we have rules in the house. The entire house in the plenary after a motion has been moved and then the resolution was made and we agreed that the agency be investigated, so how can i as an individual ask him to drop an investigation, how?.

“Now that he has stepped aside as the chairman of the committee, won’t the investigation continue and end, and the facts made available so does it make sense that an individual is asking a committee not to carry a referral of the entire members of the house.

“If there is anyone that PenCom hates in this parliament it is me because I have sponsored several bills to exit agencies of government from PenCom. I sponsored the bill in 2010 to remove the entire arm forces and intelligence committee from PenCom application because there are special members of the society. So why do you subject to such people.

“And pencom do not like those bills I sponsored because it came to the light of the day. Mr. President accepted it. So how can they suddenly say I am undermining investigation of the same agency that we don’t see eye to eye.”

Hon. Oke, who insists that he is in support of the probe against PenCom, said laws should be taken out on the commission if found wanting in any way.

“If PenCom has done something wrong let the laws of the country take its course i have no business with PenCom, and i am in support of the probe.

“But you have to go for the issues, if PenCom has erred in any way , then you bail it out but if you are caught in a compromising position be honourable enough to stand up to it,” he said.