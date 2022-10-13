Pencom To Commence 2023 Verification Exercise For FG Retirees October 17

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the commencement of 2023 online Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

PenCom said this in a statement on Thursday made available to THE WHISTLER.

It said the verification and enrolment exercise would commence on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Commission said, those eligible for the 2023 verification and enrolment exercise are employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2023; and employees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

It said, prior to enrolment, all retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit their Pension Fund Administrators to undergo the data recapture exercise.

“The data recapture exercise entails retirees/prospective retirees providing their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Registration details, Personal Identification Number (PIN) and their National Identity Number (NIN).

“Retirees/Prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it”, it said.

The enrolment options, according to the commission, are self-assisted where retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s website (www.pencom.com.ng) and upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment.

The step-by-step procedure for the Online Enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website.

The second option is the Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted which requires retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason to approach the Pension Desk Officer of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.

“Please note that Verification and Enrolment by all concerned must be completed on or before 31 December, 2022”, PenCom said.