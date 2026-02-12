PENGASSAN Branch Kicks As National Body Suspends Chairman

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A major crisis is brewing within the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as the NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) Branch of the union has openly challenged the national leadership over the three-year suspension of its Branch Chairman, Comrade Jimmy Ejiro Dafe.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Port Harcourt, the NEPL Branch Congress described the suspension of Dafe—who also serves as a member of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC)—as unlawful and a direct assault on union democracy.

The statement was signed by members of the NEPL PENGASSAN Branch Congress Committee, including Comrades David Otiede and Olawunmi Oduyemi.

The branch alleged that Dafe’s suspension was a retaliatory move after he formally conveyed the overwhelming rejection by members of a proposed compulsory Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) deduction from their monthly salaries.

According to the congress, more than 70 per cent of the branch’s over 600 members voted against the levy.

The workers accused the national leadership of ignoring due process, claiming it failed to respond to a seven-day ultimatum and a subsequent 48-hour notice issued by the branch before the disciplinary action was taken.

Advertisement

“We are shocked by the national leadership’s silence after our seven-day ultimatum and a final 48-hour notice. This is a clear breach of natural justice and the Trade Unions Act,” the statement read.

Beyond the suspension, the NEPL Congress also raised concerns over plans to convene a Special National Delegates Conference (SNDC).

The branch alleged that the proposed conference is a “backdoor” strategy aimed at amending the union’s constitution to institutionalise the disputed CSR deductions and increase check-off dues without securing a proper mandate from members.

The branch warned that the dispute, if not urgently resolved, could destabilise industrial relations in a critical segment of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

NEPL is regarded as a key production arm within the industry, with its workforce contributing to the daily output of over 350,000 barrels of crude oil for the federation.

Advertisement

The congress demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of Dafe and a complete halt to what it described as unconstitutional financial obligations being imposed on members.

“Our union belongs to the members, not to a few individuals. We will not stand by while democratic structures are weakened and collective resources are put at risk,” the statement added.

The branch further signalled readiness to escalate the matter through sustained public advocacy to defend what it termed the rights and collective interests of its members.

As of press time, the national leadership of PENGASSAN had not issued an official response to the allegations.