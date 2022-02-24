PenOp Advocates Informal Sector Inclusion In Micro Pension Scheme

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria, Mr. Oguche Agudah has call for more awareness creation to bring the informal sector into the Nigeria’s Micro Pension Plan.

According to him, the culture of savings must be at the front burner to ensure Nigerians have something to fall back when they are old.

The PenOp CEO spoke virtually at a retreat/ maiden magazine unveiling of the Pension Correspondents Association of Nigeria which took place in Abuja on Thursday.

Making his submissions on the relevance of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in the 21s century, he said “Nigeria has about 60 per cent citizens in the informal sector that have not enrolled into the Contributory Pension scheme that do not have any retirement plan at all.

“As such, stakeholders in the pension industry must keep engaging with the informal sector and create awareness by not only getting information out, but putting it a way people can receive it, understanding it and be interested in joining.

Speaking on the relevance of savings, he added that “Micro pension is very important owing to the fact that it is private sector driven and transparent,”

He said, if the informal sector which forms a large chunk of Nigeria’s population do not have anything to fall back on, they will be a liability to the country.

But with the Micro pension Scheme which is managed by professionals, it will provide a buffer for them as they age.

Oguche who admitted that the Contributory Pension Scheme is not perfect, added that it has proven overtime to be of help to the elderly who make deliberate efforts for retirement.

He urged the Association to keep the Advocacy drive in the pension sector and complement the efforts of the operators and regulator to ensure a safe and transparent pension Sector.

Earlier in her remarks, President of PenCAN, Nana Musa highlighted the relevance of media participation in awareness creation in the pension industry.

She also reiterated the association’s commitment to partner with stakeholders in driving the growth of the sector.