‘Pension Central’ Has No Approval To Remit Pension Contributions, PenCom Warns Nigerians

The National Pensions Commission has warned Nigerians against an establishment, Pension Central, parading itself as a licenced collector of pensions contributions.

PenCom gave the warning in a rejoinder on Thursday.

Investigation by THE WHISTLER reveals that Pension Central has a website: https://pensioncentral.ng/ where it defrauds unsuspecting contributors.

“Submit pension schedule & payments in seconds. Employers can now submit pension schedules from the comfort of their offices with few clicks & zero stress,” the portal reads.

Pension Central claims that it has onboarded over 500 Employers, 22 Pension Fund Administrators and four Pension Fund Custodian.

Pension Central Portal

But the regulator said in a disclaimer titled, “DISCLAIMER NOTICE RE: PENSION CENTRAL” that Pension Central is operating without a regulatory approval.

PenCom said, “The attention of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has been drawn to messages being circulated to members of the public by an entity known as Pension Central.

“In one of the messages, Pension Central touted its ability to remit pension contributions.”

Clarifying its position, the regulator said collection of Pension Contributions remains the exclusive function of the Pension Fund Custodians it approved.

It said, “In view of the above, the Commission wishes to clarify as follows: The Collection of Pension Contributions remains the exclusive function of the Pension Fund Custodians licensed by the National Pension Commission.

“Monthly pension contributions are remitted by employers directly to the Pension Fund Custodians accompanied with schedules that contain relevant information about the employees e.g. names, RSA PINs and PFAs.

“PenCom has therefore, not authorized Pension Central or any other agent to carry out the remittance of pension

contributions.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to visit the Commission’s website (www.pencom.gov.ng) for all accurate and reliable information on the pension industry and the Commission’s activities.”