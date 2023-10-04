Pensioners In Enugu Make Case For Subsidy Removal Palliatives

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pensioners are the most vulnerable people in the country because of their age and frailty, hence should be factored into the oil subsidy palliatives.

Mr Ikechukwu Ekere, chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Enugu State chapter, stated this in an interview with our correspondent in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said by the declaration of the president that the plight of the most vulnerable in the society would be looked into as a result of the oil subsidy removal, he expects both the federal and state governments to roll out palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings pensioners, especially at various state levels, are passing through.

According to him, “The federal government said they had set N35, 000 to federal workers, and let states also implement theirs. They also said the most vulnerable pensioners would get 25%. The truth is that every pensioner is a vulnerable person. Pensioners face different kind of sicknesses and challenges.

“It is a pity that pensioners got nothing from the recent palliatives that were provided. We are aware that the 35% given by the federal government isn’t meant for states.

“They said states should immediately commence talks with their respective labour leaders to arrive at their own. Our fear is that eighteen states of the federation currently do not even pay the stipulated N30,000 minimum wage.

“In Enugu, the N30, 000 was implemented without hesitation by former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, although those of LGAs and primary school teachers got about 25% only. We expect special palliatives for pensioners to give us a sense of belonging.”

Nze Chukwuma Idoko said he retired in 2009. According to him, “My pension is about N8, 000 monthly, and I’m being owed backlogs. We need palliatives more than any other person in Nigeria.

“Pensioners in states suffer, and we want help. The fuel subsidy removal is dealing with us. We are sick, and require serious attention. I have two children, and they don’t have jobs. You can imagine what I pass through to feed.”