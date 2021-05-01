‘People Are Dying’ – Bishop Kukah Condemns Presidency Statements ‘That Say Nothing’

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors to show empathy for victims of banditary by visiting those who are mourning.

He made this known on Saturday during a program tagged ‘The Platform’, organized by the Covenant Nation led by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

He said the rate of killings in the nation required leaders to show that they have a human heart by paying condolence visits.

“The government must develop a sense of empathy. People are dying.

“We are dying alone, we are burying our people alone and all we get are just simple statements that really say nothing to us,” Kukah said.

He said the country needed divine intervention but leaders have a crucial role to play.

“Where we are now is not a country that even the greatest enemy of Nigeria could have foreseen,” he said.

Other speakers at the event were the Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi and Olisa Agbakogba SAN and others.