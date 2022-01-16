People In North East Now Sleep With Two Eyes Closed– Yobe Gov

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has claimed that the people of North East now sleep with their two eyes closed as peace has been restored to the zone.

States in the north east are: Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi.

The governor hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring normalcy to the zone which has been beset by insurgency and terrorism since 2009.

The activities of terrorist group, Boko Haram, have led to deaths of tens of thousands and millions of displaced persons, according to reports by c humanitarian agencies working in providing succour to people in the zone.

The governor’s remarks are coming two days after a terrorist group bearing the mark of Boko Haram attacked a tertiary institution in Biu, Borno State, destroying properties.

There have also been repeated and consistent attacks on settlers in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum also said last week that the terrorist group still controls three local governments of the state.

But in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, the governor said Buhari had done well in stamping out terrorists from the zone.

The statement noted that Buni was speaking at the 2022 Annual Machina Cultural Festival, where he noted that the large and peaceful congregation that witnessed the cultural festival was an evidence that the security situation had improved.

He said, “As a result of this, the people in the north eastern part of the country can now sleep with their two eyes closed.

“In case there is still anybody in doubt, this large congregation at this event is enough proof that the security situation has improved.”

Commending the Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, he said he has provided the right leadership at the National Assembly and also commended him for providing the much needed support and cooperation to enable the executive arm of government perform.

Buni said the various projects that the government had executed or are now being implemented were the results of the cooperation and support which once eluded the Buhari regime in the first four years but are now being provided by the current NASS.

“I have earlier acknowledged Ahmad Lawan as Sardaunan Bade. He is not Sardaunan Bade alone but Sardaunan of Northern Nigeria.

“He was voted here as a Senator because this is his constituency. But God has made him Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“Since he assumed office as Senate President, the support and cooperation that he gives the executive arm of government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has brought about the development in the country that we are witnessing today.

“That cooperation and support by the current National Assembly is what is responsible for the development we are seeing today in Nigeria because the first four years of President Buhari, he did not enjoy this kind of cooperation and support by the National Assembly.

“This is why we are seeing projects of national and rural development and the likes and these projects will get to you here very soon,” Buni said.