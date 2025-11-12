People Like Wike Should Not Be in Govt, Says Adeyanju

Lawyer and civil rights activist Deji Adeyanju has raised concerns about the conduct of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stating that people like the former Rivers State Governor should not be in power.

Adeyanju’s comments followed a clash involving the minister and the military over a disputed land in Abuja on Tuesday, an incident that has attracted widespread attention.

“Wike is to President Tinubu what Diezani was to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Many Nigerians, whether in the ruling party, opposition, or neutral, have expressed concern about his recent actions,” Adeyanju said, referring to Diezani Alison-Madueke, who served as Petroleum Minister during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

Adeyanju urged public officials to act in ways that respect citizens’ rights and adhere to democratic principles.

“No nation can afford to have public officials who act without considering established processes or public interest. Leaders should prioritize transparency, fairness, and accountability in their actions,” he stated.

He said, “A man who revoked citizen’s land and allocated it to his children and cronies; and despite public outcry does not see anything wrong in his actions, is a danger to any democratic government.

“Even the military will not condone such a man in their cabinet,” Adeyanju added.

Adeyanju stressed the importance of reflecting on public opinion noting, “The fact that most Nigerians were jubilating his humiliation yesterday should naturally make him have a sober reflection but he will not because Wike is unrepentant because of his misguided ways.”