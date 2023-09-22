People Sharing Old Video Clips To Create Panic in Anambra Will Be Arrested – Police

Persons sharing old video clips of burning of a commercial bus at Nanka and killing of soldiers at Umunze in Anambra State will be brought to book.

The State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, who described them as ‘enemies of the people’, said their goal was to create panic in the state.

Describing the era the incidents happened in the state as ‘dark days’, the CP tasked the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force to “track down those exhuming the old videos to create fear among the populace.”

CP Adeoye assured Ndi Anambra that the police and other sister security agencies would “always go the extra-mile to secure them against agents of darkness that do not mean well for them and for the nation.”

He called on Ndi Anambra to disregard the videos and not help enemies of progress to share them.