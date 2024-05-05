‘People Sleep In Their Houses, Wake Up Homeless Next Day’ — Yemi Alade Criticizes Lagos Govt Over Building Demolitions

785 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has criticized the Lagos State government over demolition of houses at Mende Estate Villa, Maryland, on Saturday.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner said the government is rendering many homeless overnight.

In a video that surfaced on X Sunday, Alade said the state government is not only ruining the real estate value of the state but the country at large.

She said: “Lagos State, what’s going on? Does it make sense that people will invest millions of naira and dollars into real estate; buy houses and lands and the state government will demolish the place and render people homeless overnight?

“This thing is happening repeatedly. Right now, Maryland, Mende area is on fire. People are sleeping in their houses, waking up the next day, homeless.

“You’re ruining the real estate value of the state and country, making people lose trust not only just in the idea of Nigeria but lose hope entirely in the little coins they saved to make their lives worthwhile. How is this okay? Why why?”

On Saturday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had said the developer of the estate was given temporary and conditional approval to leave a 20m setback.

According to him, the developer however encroached on the setback, thereby obstructing the flow of rainwater.

“Earlier today, I, the SA on Environment, Hon. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, the PS OES, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, PS ODS, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite and other Directors again visited the ongoing reclamation of the drainage setback on System 1 (Odo Iyalaro – Ogudu reach). We also visited Mende Villa, Maryland where the Developer initially claimed there was a drainage approval on the property. The Directors who were in the know of what transpired at the time, were invited to speak on the issue but confirmed that the Developer was given temporary and conditional approval to leave a 20m setback from the edge of System 1 but he encroached on the setback thereby obstructing the flow of rainwater,” Wahab said in a post on his X handle.

“However, by the magnanimity of Governor @jidesanwoolu, the ROW was approved to be reduced to 100 meters from 140 and spread on a 60/40 basis ( 60 Mende /40 Ogudu) instead of the initial 140 sitting on the Mende side. The instruction to immediately continue the removal of all structures on the alignment has been given to the enforcement team after the 1st notice to remove was served on them in 2021 and the last notice was served in November 2023 after the meeting with the stakeholders.”

In the last seven months, several buildings have been demolished for contravening the right-of-way and other infractions in the state.

