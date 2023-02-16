People Will Still Vote Tinubu Whether They Hide The Money Or Not – Keyamo

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Even as his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, is yet to officially react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s overruling of the order of the Supreme Court, the Chief Spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has said people will still vote for the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Keyamo, who’s also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated this via a tweet on Thursday hours after the president said only N200 bank note should be reintroduced while the N500, and N1000 note should remained disused based on the new monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In a Nationwide broadcast, the president said it was in the interest of the country that the new monetary policy introduced by the CBN remains as it has curbed insecurity and is geared towards laying a better foundation for the country.

This is despite a subsisting court order from the Supreme Court that all parties in the case maintain the status quo.

The Court had ruled so after it was approached by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, with more states joining in the suit against the federal government on Wednesday.

However, Buhari insisted that there was no going back even though he sanctioned a partial obedience to the court order.

Advertisement

But Keyamo who had stated on several occasions that the new policy was targeted at Tinubu to rile the voters against the ruling party said that, “People have said whether they hide the money or not they’ll vote for Tinubu.

“Just like those who taught BVAS was designed for others, became the 1st victims of BVAS; so, those who think the people will turn against BAT because of this policy will be sorely disappointed,” he stated.

THE WHISTLER has called the Director of Media of the APCPCC, Bayo Onanuga for comment but is yet to respond to the decision of the president.