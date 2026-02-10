Perfumed Baby Products Can Trigger Allergic Reactions, Physician Warns

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Paediatrician, Dr Nkechi Nwibo, has advised parents against the ‎use of perfumed baby products, saying they can trigger allergic reactions.

‎Nwibo, Senior Registrar 1 at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

‎“Infants’ skin is highly sensitive, and using perfumed creams, powders, or camphor (a naphthalene-based mothball product) on them carries notable health risks.

‎“Perfumed baby products can trigger allergic reactions, contact ‎dermatitis, or respiratory irritation due to fragrance chemicals.

‎”While naphthalene in camphor may cause hemolytic anaemia, especially in ‎babies with G6PD deficiency common in parts of Nigeria,’’ she said.

Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency is a genetic disorder that affects red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to tissues throughout the body.

Nwibo said safer alternatives include fragrance-free, ‎hypoallergenic emollients recommended by paediatric guidelines.

She emphasised that perfumed products (perfumes, colognes, scented lotions) should generally be avoided in infants and young children due to high risks of skin irritation, allergies, and respiratory distress.

‎”Children have thinner, more permeable skin and higher, faster ‎absorption rates, making them susceptible to chemicals that can cause ‎eczema, rashes, or trigger asthma.

‎”Using scented creams, powders, and camphor-based products on infants ‎poses significant health risks due to immature skin barriers and high ‎absorption rates.

‎”Perfumed products can cause allergic reactions and hormonal ‎disruptions, while scented powders, when inhaled, can cause respiratory distress.

‎”Camphor is highly toxic, and its application to clothing or skin can ‎cause severe neurotoxicity, including seizures, lethargy, and ‎potential mortality in young children,” she warned. (