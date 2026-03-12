‘Persian Gulf Will Run With The Blood Of Invaders,’ Iran Warns US, Israel

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that Tehran will “abandon all restraint” if the United States or Israel attacks any of its islands in the Gulf.

“Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint. We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

The warning underscores the importance of Iranian-controlled Gulf islands, including Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb, which Tehran has controlled since November 30, 1971, just two days before the United Arab Emirates was formed.

It was not immediately clear which islands he was referring to, but a recent Axios report cited US officials as saying that capturing Kharg Island was being considered amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The warning comes amid rising tensions following recent US-Israel strikes on Iranian territory, which have intensified regional hostilities and disrupted shipping in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s stark rhetoric signals the potential for further escalation if external forces target Iranian sovereign territory, particularly the strategically sensitive islands in the Gulf.

Analysts warn that continued conflict could have serious regional and global economic consequences, especially for energy markets.