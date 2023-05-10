Persons Masquerading As Obidients Responsible For Attacks On Adeboye —- Obi

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded Presidential elections has distanced himself and his supporters from attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Obi in a series of tweets published on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday said Obidients are law abiding citizens who will not launch attacks on eminent personalities like Adeboye.

He condemned efforts to create ethnic and religious war in the name of politics, adding that he, alongside his supporters, eschews name-calling, insults and abuses.

He said, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood,” he added.

Adeboye had come under heavy criticism from mostly Obi’s supporters after he was quoted to have said President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fix Nigeria with God’s help.

Obi is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 Presidential election at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal.