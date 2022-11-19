Peter Obi Apologises To LP’s Rivers Governorship Candidate

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the forthcoming general election, Peter Obi, has apologized to the governorship flag bearer of the party in Rivers State, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, over his failure to visit her while he was in Port Harcourt to commission some projects.

Advertisement

Obi had come under criticism for ignoring the ailing gubernatorial candidate when he was invited by Governor Nyesom Wike to commission the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover bridge. The LP candidate was also accused of trading off the candidature of Itubo for his presidential ambition.

However, the former Anambra state governor in a statement posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday described his inability to visit the guber candidate as ‘an inadvertent oversight.’

Obi, who explained that he was not aware of Itubo’s sickness, wished her a quick recovery.

“My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

“On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party Presidential State Coordinator in Rivers State and other Party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting and I explained to them the purpose of my visit, which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers State Government and that I will return for our party’s rally and other LP engagements soon.

Advertisement

“No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late, and that I did at about 6.30pm. My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always,” the LP presidential candidate said.

Earlier, Itubo who was on the sickbed nursing injuries she sustained in a domestic accident when Obi visited the state, vowed to never step down for the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the state.

She insisted that since Obi did not buy forms for her, he would not negotiate anything on her behalf.

“It is a political statement. He didn’t buy form for me and I didn’t buy form for him. Everybody bought forms for themselves. So, I didn’t see how he will go to negotiate for me,” Itubo told The Nation on Friday.

“With or without Wike, Peter Obi will win Rivers State. My fear is even this fraternity with Wike.

“With or without Wike, Peter Obi will win more than 70 per cent in Rivers State following the level of work we have done for him. So, I don’t see Wike as a threat,” she added.