Peter Obi As President ‘Is Not Going To Happen’- Ned Nwoko

The Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ned Nwoko has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is best suited to be Minister of Economy.

Nigeria does not have a Minister of Economy except that of Finance and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Nwoko’s position is not dissimilar to the sentiment expressed by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, who said 2023 presidential election comes too early for Obi as he stands no chance of winning.

On the part of Nwoko, apart from Obi’s lack of experience, the political party upon which platform he’s a candidate lacks the

structure required to win and lead the country.

Nwoko was speaking in a BBC interview on Tuesday.

He said, “Peter Obi is a good man and has impressed me. When he came to London he came alone. He’s a capitalist, a big-time player in the business world, and conservative in how he handles things.

“I will like him back in PDP, he will do well as Minister of Economy, and he will help us turn around Nigeria’s economy.”

The former House of Representatives member also noted that certain factors in the Labour Party would hinder Obi from unseating the ruling party

“Labour Party does not have the structure to win but they have a support base. He’s a popular candidate but cannot become president because he does not have the structure.”

He added that, “As a president, you must have the majority of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Many things in Nigeria will work against the emergence of a president under the Labour party, It wouldn’t happen.”

THR WHISTLER had reported that Obi emerged the candidate of the party after exiting the People’s Democratic Party in a shocking circumstances. He had attended the declaration of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and declared his intention to challenge Atiku and 16 others in the PDP during the May Presidential Primary.

Surprisingly, he left the party three days to the primary in a tumultuous development to emerge unopposed as the candidate of the Labour Party.

He has however seen a rising popularity his supporters think is capable of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress and the PDP, on which platform he was Atiku’s running mate in 2019.

But Nwoko disagreed saying winning an election in a country like Nigeria requires far more than Obi has got and time is not on his side either.