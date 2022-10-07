Peter Obi Bars Foreign Donations On Campaign Website

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization has placed a restriction on foreign donations on its campaign fundraiser platform.

When THE WHISTLER checked the website on Friday, it was discovered that the platform had been updated with a disclaimer denouncing foreign donations.

The notice read, “foreign donations are currently not accepted on this platform.”

The website had earlier allowed the donation of funds from overseas provided the donors provide a copy of the bio-data page of their international passports.

The issue of receiving foreign donations for the Obi campaign had been a subject of controversy after the inauguration of an 11-man diaspora committee to organise fund-raising activities, among others, by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja last month.

Subsequently, a pro-APC group, the Tinubu-Shettima Connect accused Peter Obi and the Labour Party of violating the provisions of the Electoral Act by raising funds from abroad through unknown sources.

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reminded political parties that they are not allowed to receive funds from foreign countries.

The commission cited section 225 of the Nigerian constitution which forbids any registered political party in Nigeria from receiving funds from outside the country.

It reads, “No political party shall (a) hold or possess any funds or other assets outside Nigeria; or (b) be entitled to retain any funds or assets remitted or sent to it from outside Nigeria.”

The law further mandates political parties to turn over all foreign funds to INEC within 21 days.

“Any funds or other assets remitted or sent to a political party from outside Nigeria shall be paid over or transferred to the Commission within twenty-one days of its receipt with such information as the Commission may require,” the law read.