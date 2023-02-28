Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku To Win FCT Presidential Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared winner of the presidential election held on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory.

Advertisement

The LP candidate defeated his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to second and third positions.

Obi scored 281,717 votes to win all the six area councils in the FCT.

The APC candidate polled 90,902 and Atiku of the PDP scored a total of 74,199 votes.

With this victory, Obi won both the former and current capitals of the country.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Obi polled a total of 575,735 votes to defeat former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, who scored 573,001 votes in Lagos.