Peter Obi Donates N5m To Flood Victims In Benue

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated five million naira to victims of flood in Benue State.

Advertisement

The LP candidate announced the donation on Thursday when he visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp currently being occupied by victims of the ravaging flood.

Obi who urged the displaced persons to continue to have faith in Nigeria, urged them to remain hopeful that they will return to their homes as soon as possible.

Advertisement

He said, “I wouldn’t have imagined what is here but on behalf of the vulnerable children that are here and in other camps, I will start in the little way I can with a sum of five million naira, we will go on to see how we can support you, I did not believe this is possible, we are in Nigeria and this is happening in Nigeria,

“Let’s continue to have faith in Nigeria and remain prayerful to God, God will ensure that you go back as soon as possible to your houses and to your villages,” the LP candidate added.

Obi had earlier called on other presidential candidates to abandon their campaigns and join him to help victims of floods across the country.