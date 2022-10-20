Peter Obi Donates N5m To Flood Victims In Benue

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter-Obi-In-Benue-State-

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated five million naira to victims of flood in Benue State.

Advertisement

The LP candidate announced the donation on Thursday when he visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp currently being occupied by victims of the ravaging flood.

Obi who urged the displaced persons to continue to have faith in Nigeria, urged them to remain hopeful that they will return to their homes as soon as possible.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Peter Obi ‘Best Man To Fix Nigeria’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo Endorses LP Candidate For President

Nigeria Politics

Ortom: I Will Endorse Peter Obi For President If…

Advertisement

He said, “I wouldn’t have imagined what is here but on behalf of the vulnerable children that are here and in other camps, I will start in the little way I can with a sum of five million naira, we will go on to see how we can support you, I did not believe this is possible, we are in Nigeria and this is happening in Nigeria,

“Let’s continue to have faith in Nigeria and remain prayerful to God, God will ensure that you go back as soon as possible to your houses and to your villages,” the LP candidate added.

Obi had earlier called on other presidential candidates to abandon their campaigns and join him to help victims of floods across the country.

You might also like

Peter Obi ‘Best Man To Fix Nigeria’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo Endorses LP Candidate For…

Ortom: I Will Endorse Peter Obi For President If…

Poll Commissioned By Tinubu Shows Obi’s Labour Party May Take Lagos, Says Source

Obi Tackles Atiku, Urges Nigerians To Vote Labour Party To Defeat Insecurity, Bad…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.