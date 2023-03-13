Peter Obi Endorses Cross River PDP Guber Candidate For Being ‘Excellent’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Cross River State, Sandy Onor.

Obi made the declaration on Monday when he spoke on Arise TV on a number of issues.

The Labour Party does not have a candidate in Cross River State like most states, a situation Obi said has necessitated the party and his supporters in the Obidients movement to support candidates that showcase the qualities desired by the party.

He said any candidate that showcases competence and good leadership quality would be supported by him, his party and the Obidients Movement where the Labour Party does not have a candidate for the position.

He explained why the party could not field candidates in all elective positions noting that, “Because Nigerian politics has been largely transactional, when we were starting this (movement), people didn’t believe what we were trying to do.

“The consequence is that we didn’t have candidates for Governorship for most of the states.

“Because being a transactional thing, people like to be where things are being shared.

“So, nobody believed that a party without councillors, local government chairman, can come up and become something.

“We didn’t have (candidates) in most places. In a few places we were able to have candidates…some of which are first class candidates, I believe and support them.

“Let them be supported by the Obidients family and the people because they would do good work,” Obi said.

He further explained that, “In some places we are going to work with some good candidates because in some places where we don’t have candidates, if you look at my South East we only have candidates in two states.

“In the North we have in Plateau, we don’t have in Zamfara.

“There are few of them and we are urging people to support them.

“Where we are going to have partnership…like if you go to Cross River State, where we have somebody like Prof Sandy Onor, the Senator, running under PDP, who I consider an excellent candidate, we support them.

“It’s about having competent credible people who have proven integrity and track records that can do well

“It’s not just about saying ‘Oh it must be the Labour Party always’, No! Where we think we have good people we support them, and I am supporting them.

“Where we think we have somebody better, it is the same thing I preach to people.

“Don’t say no…with time we would build these institutions and ensure that” things are done the right way.

“What we are trying to build is a new politics that will thrive on character, competence, capacity and compassion,” Obi said.