Peter Obi Failed To Prove INEC Transfered His Votes To Tinubu – Presidential Tribunal

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petitions Court, seated at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, delivered a lead judgment dealing a blow to the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in his petition against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Advertisement

The court dismissed Obi’s allegations of widespread irregularities in the 2023 presidential election due to lack of evidence to support his claims.

In the lead judgment, delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed, the court said Obi failed to provide the necessary evidence to substantiate his claims.

Specifically, Obi had alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suppressed his votes and added them to the votes of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

But in the lead judgement read out, Justice Mohammed emphasised the importance of providing material facts and particulars to back allegations.

He stated, “It was only in one instance that figures were given of alleged suppressed votes and we all know that elections are about figures,” it said.

Advertisement

“LP alleged that INEC reduced their scores and added it to APC votes but failed to supply particulars of what they actually scored before the said reductions, neither did they supply the polling units where it happened….”