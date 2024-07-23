Peter Obi Files N5bn Libel Suit Against Presidential Aide Onanuga

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has filed a N5bn libel suit against Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy.

Obi’s legal team, led by Alex Ejiesieme (SAN), has written to Onanuga demanding a retraction and apology for a publication made on his verified social media handle.

“We have our Client’s mandate to demand that you retract the statement made in the publication and tender an unreserved apology to him within 72 hours of the receipt of this letter in not less than 4 National Dailies to wit: Vanguard, This Day, Punch and the Cable, including your verified ‘X’ handle ‘@aonanuga1956’.

“Our Client also is making an unequivocal demand for monetary damage of N5,000,000,000 (Five Billion Naira) only for the embarrassment your defamatory publication has caused him and his family,” the letter read.

There have been reports of planned protests against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in Nigeria, scheduled between August 1 and 15.

THE WHISTLER reported a recent post on X, where Onanuga alleged that Obi’s supporters were planning protests and mayhem against the government, claiming they aim to create chaos in Nigeria.

Obi has vehemently denied the allegations as false and malicious.