Peter Obi Has 15 Million Votes In The Bag – Doyin Okupe

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has boasted that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has at least 15 million voters “in the bag.”

Okupe said this during the presentation of the party’s presidential campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

He however did not reveal where the 15 million votes would come from, but noted that there are more new voters than old voters.

He said that 80% of new voters are supporters of the LP candidate.

The LP chieftain said about 60% of Nigeria’s 38 million social media users are registered to vote, adding that 50% of the figure are ‘Obidient’ – as Obi supporters are called.

Okupe appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing ground for all candidates saying the 2023 general elections is the commission’s biggest test.

He emphasized that Obidient is the “biggest political movement in the history of Nigeria ever.

“In just four months this organic movement involving people of all backgrounds has set the record in political mobilisation not known in Nigeria.

“Members of the movement are members and supporters of the other political parties,” such as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC and others.

He stressed that, “Obidient movement has risen above religious, ethnicity and political affiliations, and has risen above primordial sentiment.”