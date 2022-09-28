Peter Obi: Lagos Court Bars Obidients From Converging At Lekki Toll Gate, Okays Rally

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has barred the Labour Party and supporters of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, known as ‘Obidients’ from converging at the Lekki toll gate, a scene where security officers were accused of assaulting a number of EndSARS protesters.

Recall that supporters of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had fixed October 1 to hold a rally at the venue.

But Romeo Ese Michael, Esq on behalf of ten applicants instituted a court action against the rally.

In his motion on notice, he sought an injunction barring the Obidients from holding a rally at the Lekki Toll gate.

But the LP lawyers asked the court to dismiss the application.

But Justice Daniel Osiagor of the court agreed with the plantiffs, holding that the Obidents should pass through Lekki Toll gate but not assemble there.

He also ordered that the Obidients can hold the rally at, Lekki, Festac, Ikeja and Surulere on the 1st of October and should be given police protection.