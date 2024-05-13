Peter Obi Renews Merger Talks Speculation With Visit To Atiku, Lamido

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi, has reportedly renewed merger talks with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had called for a “united political parties” ahead of the 2027 presidential election soon after the conclusion of the legal tussle that followed the 2023 presidential election.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections has been canvassing for all political parties to merge in order to uproot the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

Obi, until Monday’s visit had not given Atiku’s call any response, a call which former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido has also been championing.

Lamido who’s an Atiku apologist is reportedly rooting for a repeat of the 2019 ticket of the PDP, which had Atiku and Obi as presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively.

Obi also followed Atiku’s visit with a “private visit” to Lamido.”

Obi was widely blamed for the defeat of the PDP in the last election of 2023 having defected to the Labour Party thus depleting the voting power of the PDP according to political analysts and PDP members.

A source in the Labour Party which was one of the six spokespersons of the party’s presidential campaign council told THE WHISTLER that “Obi being Obi will never reject any idea to move Nigeria forward. He sees Atiku as his leader as he has severally professed.

“We have to wait to see the outcome of the latest move but merger? It’s not a bad idea and I think he, like all PDP members and supporters, are disposed to it having seen what happened in 2023.

“But it’s a closed-door meeting but I can tell you, it’s not off the mark when one says it’s a merger talk. I won’t say more than that because it’s early days,” the former spokesperson said.

Atiku who announced Obi’s visit via his X handle said, “It was my honour and privilege to host PeterObi today.”

Wike, Not Atiku Pushed Obi Out Of PDP

Obi had left the PDP a few days ahead of the party’s presidential primary to the astonishment of many.

He emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election and came third after the eventual winner, Bola Tinubu and Atiku.

While speculation was rife that Atiku had rejected the idea of Obi being his running mate, his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, has blamed his exit on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who was the governor of Rivers State when the PDP conducted its presidential election came second and sought unsuccessfully to be Atiku’s running mate in the election but the former Vice President chose Ifeanyi Okowa who was governor of Delta State instead.

Ibe, while speaking on Channels Television over the weekend said, “Atiku did not force Peter Obi out of the party, Wike was instrumental in the exit of Obi because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south.”

Will Atiku Go Again, Ditch Okowa?

There have been calls for Atiku to retire from politics, bless a young candidate having been a candidate for several times.

Obi’s visit comes three days after the visit of Okowa.

Atiku also announced Okowa’s visit via his X, posting, “It is always a pleasure hosting the former Governor of Delta and my Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election.”

Many political pundits blamed Atiku’s nomination of Okowa as one of the factors for his defeat in 2023 having seen the vote Obi garnered with his Obidient Movement.

It’s not clear if Atiku will ditch Okowa and go back to Obi as one of the spokespersons told this paper that, “It’s still early days yet, so let’s wait” when contacted.