Peter Obi Says Poll Predicting Him Winner Of 2023 Election ‘An Energizer’

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the recent opinion poll putting him ahead of other candidates in the race for the 2023 presidential seat.

Obi, in a statement by his campaign office on Friday, described the outcome of the NOI opinion poll as an “energizer” ahead of the September 28 official commencement of presidential campaigns.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how Obi garnered 21 percent of the votes in the ANAP poll ahead of Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, who tied in second place with 13 percent of votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth “with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him”.

According to Obi, the poll was an “energiser for the obidient family to do more work ahead of 2023 elections. For us in Obidient family, our primary task is to take back Nigeria and rebuild it. To achieve this herculean mission, every observation either in the inform of surveys or public criticisms about our efforts are a welcome development as such views provide us with further knowledge of our weaknesses and strengths,” the statement reads.

“Obidient Movement remains devoid of religious, tribal and geographical inhibitions but with the report some lessons have been picked on some vital areas for more efforts.

“Taking back Nigeria which is the unmistaken goal of the Obi-Datti candidacy is a task that must be done if we still desire a strong country and it should involve everybody of all class and creed who are pained by the state of our dear nation. All efforts therefore must be to bring all progressive minds onboard.

“Even if we have grey areas in the report, our responsibility is to pick the lessons therein and remain focused with our eyes glued to the ball while noting the credibility of the organization (ANAP Foundation) that conducted the survey.”

The LP candidate urged his supporters to remain relentless and study the report diligently “with a view to utilising it for the advancement of the course of taking back our county”.