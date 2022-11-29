Peter Obi Shocked By ‘Mindless Killing’ Of Kaduna Labour Party Women Leader

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential candidate of the Labour party , Peter Obi, has expressed shock at the assassination of the party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna state, Mrs. Victoria Chintex, by gunmen.

Advertisement

Obi’s reaction follows a statement by LP publicity secretary, southern Kaduna zone, Edward Buju.

Buju issued a statement on Tuesday decrying the killing of the state’s women leader.

The statement partly reads, “The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his executives in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government area, who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura. “

Advertisement

The LP presidential candidate while commiserating with the deceased family, and party, reassured Nigerians of securing the country if given the privilege to lead Nigeria.

He wrote via his Facebook page, “I am shocked by the mindless killing of Mrs. Victoria Chintex, the Labour Party’s women leader in Kaura, Kaduna State, by yet to be identified gunmen. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family, and to our Labour Party. She lives on in our hearts.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to gunmen and terrorists, are the reason why I must prioritize the war against insecurity as my first task in office. We must not allow the waste of human lives in Nigeria under any guise.

“May the soul of Late Mrs. Victoria Chintex rest in perfect peace. My sincere condolence to her family.”