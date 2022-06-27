Peter Obi Should Accept To Be Kwankwaso’s Running Mate- Lagos Pastor

The Presiding Bishop, Illumination Assembly, Lagos State, Isaac Idahosa, has advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to accept to be running mate of the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in order to have a chance at wining the 2023 presidential election.

He said it will be answered prayers if it happens.

Idahosa, in a phone interview with THE WHISTLER on Sunday, said that politics is a game of numbers and that while merger talks are ongoing between Obi’s Labour Party and Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s Party, relevant stakeholders should understand that “the north is where the bulk of votes are”.

According to him, the combination of the duo will be a political miracle that could unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress.

According to the cleric, the former Kano governor “cannot be pushed aside” in terms of securing northern votes and Nigeria politics is “not about social media.”

While coalition talks are ongoing, Kwankwaso met with the cleric (who calls the former Kano governor his friend) in Lagos, on Thursday and Idahosa confirmed to our correspondent that he is still in search of a running mate because both parties are yet to concede on who will be presidential candidate and running mate.

“Kwakwanso will rather not deputize. If Kwankwaso had accepted to deputize, it (the coalition talks) would have been over. He is not ready to be running mate for any reason. I was with him on Thursday,” Idahosa said.

The cleric was of the view that with the kind of youth movement that Obi currently has, for now, he should join forces with Kwankwaso in the build up to the 2023 presidential election.

He advised those who can talk to Obi to do so quickly because if the duo don’t come together, it will give upper hand to the leading political parties.

“People are working to ensure that the NNPP and the Labour Party do not merge,” the cleric added.

Idahosa, however, did not rule out the chances of an Obi presidency but stressed the need for strong collaboration with the south, north, west and east of the country, not just on social media.

Peter Obi, Presidential Flagbearer, Labour Party

He said a presidential candidate must be sure of getting at least 25 percent of the votes in most of the states.

“Peter Obi is good. He is reasonable and credible,” the cleric said.

On power going to the South after the 8-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the cleric said while many have soft spot for South East presidency, political parties have now concluded their primaries and power is not given, it is taken.

“Nobody gives power, people take power. Politic is a game of numbers, we need to be diplomatic.

“Can Obi win the presidency alone, without a merger? Why not team up?

“The talk is still on, on how best to talk to labor party. It will be the miracle of the century for Peter Obi to deputize.

“There will be synergy between two of them because they have great antecedents and achievements, the two of them will make the best of it” he said.

Idahosa said the game of numbers favors Kwankwaso especially in the north.

Aside that, the cleric added that the former Kano governor is tested and trusted in the governance of his state, including having done well in several top positions.