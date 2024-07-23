Peter Obi Trying To Instigate Nigerians Against President Tinubu – APC

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The ruling All Progressives Congress or APC has said that recent comments by ex-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, are aimed at instigating Nigerians against President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The APC in a statement on Tuesday signed by its spokesman, Felix Morka, was reacting to Obi’s comment on Monday about the deplorable economic situation in the country which is forcing some Nigerians to the streets for protest.

Advertisement

Obi said since the APC took over power in the country, the country has been retrogressing and things generally have become worse.

However, the APC has disagreed stating that the statistics provided by the e Labour Party man were distorted to cause an uprising against the government.

The party said Peter Obi has “continued, unabashedly, to showcase his obsessive devotion to self-promotion against the best interest of Nigeria,” adding that his latest statement on the country’s economic situation “is an admixture of half-truths, blatant distortions and misinformation calculated to mobilise outrage against the APC government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The statement said his “conclusion that Nigeria’s economic crisis was caused by nine years of APC-led administration is a highly revisionist, dishonest, distorted and deliberately misleading assessment of the country’s economic trajectory in the last decade.

Advertisement

The party quoted him as saying that no efforts were being made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to tackle poverty and unemployment in the country.

It said the “facts tell a far more complex and different story. The country’s economic decline began under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with GDP growth plummeting from 7.98 percent in 2010 to 2.79 percent in 2015.

“And since 2015, the global oil price crash, geopolitical tensions, climate change, global COVID pandemic and rising population have all taken a toll on Nigeria’s economy that is almost entirely dependent on drastically reduced oil export earnings.

“The growth recorded during the PDP years was due entirely to the high price of crude oil and increased government spending that it supported.

“It is noteworthy that between 2007-2014, Nigeria earned $531.2bn under the PDP, compared to $287.8bn under APC between 2015-2022. This drastically reduced export earnings under the APC administration was even further stretched thin by the country’s population surge from 184 million in 2015 to 229 million in 2024.”

Advertisement

The party further said, “Despite the huge revenues available to it, successive PDP administrations neglected to address underlying structural challenges and distortions in the economy leaving the country vulnerable to economic shocks and volatility.

“Had the PDP undertaken a sustained programme of economic reform as President Tinubu is currently engaged, Nigeria’s economic situation would be far better than it is today.

“But in his selfish political desperation, Obi will never acknowledge the complexity of the causation of our economic challenges but would rather attempt to scapegoat the APC administration for all of the country’s economic ills while turning a blind eye to the bold and thoughtful policy interventions of President Tinubu’s administration.”

The APC emphasised that “The administration’s focused and determined efforts to tackle the country’s challenges through diversification, massive infrastructure development, social welfare, agricultural revolution and sustained improvements in national security are certain to accelerate Nigeria’s resurgence, create jobs and lift millions of our people out of poverty.

“Quite contrary to Obi’s jaundiced and gloomy analysis, in the last one year alone, the country has attracted over $20bn into the economy, aside recording an all-time high N6.52tn

trade surplus in the first quarter of 2024 marking a positive shift from a long history of trade deficits.

“Despite clearing the backlog of the foreign exchange debts owed foreign airlines and other economic actors by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the nation’s foreign reserves have continued to expand, hitting upwards of $34bn, the highest in recent times. Capital inflow into the country increased by 66.27 per cent this year alone.

Advertisement

“Notable financial experts and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report that for the first time in our economic history, the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 100,000 benchmark this year, making the Nigerian Stock Exchange currently about the most profitable capital market in the world with a return on investment (RoI) as high as 22.90 per cent.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the nation’s economy will have a 3.1 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2024, one of the highest projections for any African country.

“Initiatives such as the Credit Corps, Students Loan, the newly approved minimum wage, the construction of 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, and many more are tailor-made by President Tinubu to combat poverty and expand economic opportunities for Nigerians,” the party said.

It noted that economic challenges and hardship are a stark reality of most countries of the world today, both developed and developing. It is an existential condition that must be tackled and transformed. This is an arduous task that requires collective patriotic collaboration, the party argued.

“Mr Obi must know that inflaming passion and mobilising outrage through false and manipulative narratives are not legitimate tools of opposition politics. Expecting President Tinubu to accomplish total transformation of Nigeria in one year, a feat he failed miserably to accomplish in eight years as Governor of Anambra state, is the height of disgraceful hypocrisy.

“President Tinubu remains focused and committed to building lasting blocks of economic prosperity for Nigeria,” the party said.