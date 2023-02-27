Peter Obi Wins Enugu State

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party has won the presidential election held on February 25 2023 in Enugu.

Obi scored 428,640 to emerge top. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 15,749, while Senator Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress polled 4, 772.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 1,808 to record the fifth position.

This was announced, Monday, by the collation officer of the presidential election in Enugu State and vice chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Iwe.

Prof Iwe said a total of 2,112,793 voters were registered for the election, while accredited voters for the election were 482,990. Iwe added that the valid votes were 456,424, rejected votes 12,467 and total votes cast were 468,891 respectively.

THE WHISTLER reports that Obi’s Labour Party won in all the 17 local government areas of the state.