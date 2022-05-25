Peter Obi’s Next Move Revealed As Defection Confirms THE WHISTLER Exclusive Story

As exclusively reported by THE WHISTLER, a former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has dumped the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, in a letter dated May 24, informed the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of his resignation from the PDP and withdrawal from the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries.

A source within Obi’s camp told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that the two-time former governor and former vice-presidential candidate will now be forging ahead with his presidential ambition on the platform of the Labour Party.

The source, however, noted that the presidential aspirant is under pressure to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he is said to have been promised automatic ticket for the 2023 presidential race.

Meanwhile, in his letter to the PDP leadership, Obi hinged his decision on “recent developments within our party” which he said had made it impossible for him to continue his quest to run for president on the platform.

According to him, he remains committed to rescuing Nigeria “even if the route differs.”

The letter partly reads, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDF), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions. Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices toward rescuing our country.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”