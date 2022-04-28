Petrol Distribution Hits 2.02bn Litres In 27 Days As NNPC Releases Additional 991.2m Litres

Amid global energy tension, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd distributed 2.02 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The product was distributed between March 21 and April 17, according to data on ‘National PMS Volumes’ released by the NNPC

Last Saturday, April 23, the NNPC said that it took delivery of 1.029 billion litres of PMS between March 21 to April 3, 2022.

It marked a record increase in supply to address the nation’s energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine crisis and off-spec fuel imported in February.

The National Oil Company said on Thursday that it distributed another 991.206 million litres of PMS across the country between April 4 and April 17, 2022, a 13-day period.

The addition marks a record 2.02bn litres supplied across the country as European country’s battle the worst energy crisis in history.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the regulator had insisted on a moderate retail price of PMS across the country at around N165 per litre.

The federal government spends billions of dollars annually subsidising the product, a reason for the low prices. NNPC Ltd has projected $4trn for subsidy in 2022.

Detail of the recent distribution shows that Lagos maintained its dominance as the biggest destination with 168.249 million litres supplied between April 4 to April 17 and 338.61 million litres in 27 days.

Kano State, being the second highest destination received 77.097 million litres between April 4 and April 17 and a total of 160.7 million litres in the last 27 days.

Niger State received 141.21 million litres during the 27-day period and 58.947 million litres between April 4 and April 17.

The state with the least supply was Jigawa State which received 752,000 litres between April 4 and 17 and a total of 2.07 million litres in 27 days.

The NNPC LTD said that average daily evacuation fell from the 73.56 million litres recorded between March 21 to April 3 2022, to 70.74 million between April 4 to April 17.