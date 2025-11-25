Petrol Station Workers Hail NNPCL’s Insurance Scheme, Demand NUPENG Election

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Petrol station workers under the aegis of Concerned Petrol Station Workers (C-PSWs) have applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for introducing a comprehensive health insurance scheme for its service attendants nationwide.

This is just as they renewed calls for the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to conduct long-overdue elections for Petrol Station Workers.

The NNPCL on November 13, 2025, launched the Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme, implemented by NNPC Retail Ltd in partnership with NNPC HMO, to provide access to quality healthcare for more than 7,000 station attendants across the country.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Convener of the Concerned Petrol Station Workers, Comrade Ibrahim Zango, said the initiative marked a major stride in improving welfare standards in the downstream petroleum sector.

“We are particularly delighted with the launch of the Health Insurance Scheme on 13th November 2025, which will provide thousands of NNPCL workers with much-needed access to quality healthcare,” Zango said.

He added that the scheme “is a clear demonstration of NNPCL’s commitment to the wellbeing of its workforce and sets a remarkable standard in the petroleum downstream sector.”

Despite their commendation, the workers insisted that the national leadership of NUPENG must urgently organise elections for Petrol Station Workers to ensure proper representation and address other long-standing challenges facing the workforce.

Zango said, “While we celebrate this milestone, we also seize this moment to reiterate our call on the national leadership of NUPENG to urgently conduct elections for Petrol Station Workers. Our challenges go far beyond access to healthcare.”

He listed unresolved issues including safety, fair remuneration, job security, improved working conditions and legitimate representation within the union.

“A democratically elected and functional leadership is essential to address these concerns and strengthen the voice of workers across the country,” he said.

The group also urged private petroleum marketers to replicate the NNPCL’s gesture by extending health insurance coverage to their own staff, stressing that welfare investment boosts productivity and service delivery.

Zango added, “C-PSWs wish to draw the urgent attention of all private petroleum marketers to extend the health insurance scheme to their employees.” ENDS.