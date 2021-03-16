Pfizer Vaccine Kills 212 In UK As Thousands Report Adverse Symptoms

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A report by the United Kingdom Government dated March 4, 2021, has shown that the Pfizer vaccine has caused about 26 adverse reactions to its recipients including 2,033 cases of blood disorder and 212 deaths.

The report showed that the Pfizer vaccine, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) against the COVID-19 virus, had recorded 1,032 cases of cardiac disorder as well as 9,360 cases of Gastrointestinal disorders.

According to the report, about 12 persons had gone blind while 1,242 cases of eye disorder were recorded.

Also, there were 16,107 cases of Nervous System Disorder; 1,235 cases of Psychiatric disorders; 3,575 cases of Respiratory disorders; 11,565 cases of Muscle-tissue disorders and 466 cases of Immune system disorders.

Other reported cases are Congenital disorders- 3; Hearing disorders- 713; Endocrine disorders- 10; Liver disorders- 17; Infection- 1,863; Injuries- 393; Continued Investigations- 965; Metabolic disorders- 525 and Neoplasms- 20

Others include: Renal / urinary disorder- 187; System Reproductive- 338; Skin disorder- 6,042; Vascular disorders- 992; Associated with pregnancy- 29; Medical and Surgical Procedures- 45.

Other general disorder cases amounted to 26,391.